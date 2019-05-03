From BBMAs straight to surgery: Kelly Clarkson OK after having appendix removed

Kelly Clarkson performs on the Billboard Music Awards; Todd Williamson/NBC

Kelly Clarkson's getting high marks for the job she did hosting Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, including her two live singing performances -- which is even more impressive, considering she was suffering from acute appendicitis the entire time.

"Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain," Kelly tweeted Thursday night. "BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn."

Kelly posted the confirmation in response to a tweet from a fan about her then-rumored surgery, one of many concerned social media posts about Kelly.

At the BBMAs, Kelly first performed a medley of songs by Maroon 5, Cardi B, and Panic! At the Disco, among others, as part of a skit early in the show. She later performed her latest single, "Broken & Beautiful," from the animated family comedy UglyDolls, opening Friday and starring her fellow The Voice coach, Blake Shelton.

Here's hoping Kelly's recovered enough in time to slide into her coach's chair on The Voice this Monday night on NBC.

