From Crayons To Flowers! Crayola Brings The Blooms To Your House!

Crayola has been around for 138 years . . . mostly making CRAYONS. They also do colored pencils, markers, chalks, and paints . . . but they’ve stayed in the art supplies lane. Until now.

Crayola is now flexing into . . . the flower business. It’s beautiful! Check this out!

They’ve just announced Crayola Flowers, which is an online flower delivery service . . . with a FUNDRAISING tilt.

10% to 50% of every sale will be donated to charities that are chosen by the customer. Nonprofit organizations can also use the service . . . as a platform for their own fundraising campaigns.

Bouquets are priced from $50 to $150, and they will be shipped directly from farms to consumers nationwide.

They said they came up with the idea in some downtime during the pandemic.

