From "Heartlight" to footlights: A Neil Diamond musical is Broadway bound

Credit: Ari Michelson

Credit: Ari MichelsonA biographical stage dramatizing the life of Neil Diamond, featuringfeaturing many of the pop legend's best-loved songs, is being prepared for Broadway.

The as-yet-untitled musical will feature a book written by Oscar-nominated dramatist Anthony McCarten, whose credits include Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything. The production will be directed by Michael Mayer, who won a Tony in 2007 for his work on Spring Awakening.

"I've always loved Broadway," says Diamond in a statement. "The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way."

Using Diamond's catalog of beloved songs, the musical will, according to a press statement, answer the question: "How did a poor, Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time?"

The show will focus on the many disappointments and triumphs Neil experienced throughout his life and 50-year-plus career.

The show is being co-produced by Tony-award winners Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, the latter of whom is a founding member of The Four Seasons. Gaudio was a co-creator of the smash musical Jersey Boys and produced several studio albums for Diamond.

"Having been intimately associated with one very special biographical musical, I am clearly a fan of the form," says Gaudio. "And as a fellow member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I remain in awe of Neil Diamond's contribution to American popular culture, music, and of his incredible life story."

More details will be unveiled about the musical soon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.