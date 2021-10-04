From Public Enemy to Jay-Z: The five best David Bowie samples in hip-hop

David Bowie’s unique sound definitely has left a mark in music over the years, but some may be surprised how it influenced hip hop!

Bowie’s music has been sampled by many artists, including Public Enemy sampling the song “Fame” for their “Night of the Living Baseheads.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard sampled Bowie’s “Starman” for “Dirty Run” AND Jay-Z’s “The Takeover.”

Meanwhile, Bowie’s “Soul Love” can be heard in El-P’s “Innocent Leader” and J Dilla’s “Take Notice.”

Are you surprised by how much David Bowie has been sampled over the years? Which Bowie song do you think would be perfect for a hip-hop song?