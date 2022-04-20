From The Beatles To Neil Young: The 10 Greatest Songs About Marijuana

It’s 4/20, a day as you probably know that has come to celebrate marijuana.

To honor this unofficial “holiday,” Far Out Magazine has put together its list of the 10 Greatest Songs About Marijuana:

(1) “Got To Get You Into My Life” – The Beatles

(2) “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” – Bob Dylan

(3) “Free Up The Weed” – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

(4) “Addicted” – Amy Winehouse

(5) “The Joker” – Steve Miller Band

(6) “You Don’t Know How It Feels” – Tom Petty

(7) “Roll Another Number For The Road” – Neil Young

(8) “Legalize it” – Peter Tosh

(9) “You’re a Viper” (Reefer Song) – Fats Waller

(10) “Sweet Leaf” – Black Sabbath

Any others that should be included on the list?