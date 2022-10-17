From the Windy City to Sin City: Chicago lines up 2023 Las Vegas residency

Courtesy of Live Nation

Chicago will return to Las Vegas’ Venetian Theatre for an eight-show residency in February and March 2023.

Marking the sixth consecutive year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will visit the theater, which is located inside The Venetian Resort, the performances are scheduled for February 24 and 25, and March 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.

Tickets for the new Vegas shows will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 24, at 10 a.m. PT. Chicago fan club members will be able to buy presale tickets starting Thursday, October 20, at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie loyalty program can purchase presale tickets beginning Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, the box offices at The Venetian and by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Chicago, which released new studio album Born for This Moment in July, has 10 U.S. tour dates left on its 2022 schedule. The shows run from an October 20 concert in Memphis, Tennessee, through a November 2 performance in Lubbock, Texas.

