Frontier Will Let You Fly Free If You Have This Last Name  

If you have the last name Green or Greene, then you’re in luck! Frontier Airlines will give you a free flight as a part of their “Green Week” promo. You must book the flight for August 13th via the company’s website. Once the flight is booked Frontier will refund you up to $400. You have to have legal documents proving your last name is Green or Greene. Additional fine print is located on the companies website. Frontier is known for its eye-catching promos. In May they did the “bring a friend for free” promo and they recently announced a policy that let kids 14 and under fly free. Are you one of the lucky ones with the last name Green or Greene? If so, will you be taking advantage of the promo?