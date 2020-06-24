News

By Tracy St. George |

Froot Loops Candy Canes!? Yep….I’d Eat ‘Em!

Don’t look now, the holiday season is coming up fast and to celebrate its arrival, Kellogg’s will release Froot Loops candy canes. 

A preview of the holiday treat was leaked by Instagrammer @junkfoodmom and don’t worry the candy canes look like regular candy canes but hopefully will have the fruity flavor you’re used to from eating the cereal.

