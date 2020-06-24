Froot Loops Candy Canes!? Yep….I’d Eat ‘Em!

Don’t look now, the holiday season is coming up fast and to celebrate its arrival, Kellogg’s will release Froot Loops candy canes.
A preview of the holiday treat was leaked by Instagrammer @junkfoodmom and don’t worry the candy canes look like regular candy canes but hopefully will have the fruity flavor you’re used to from eating the cereal.
Have you started to think about the holidays?
View this post on Instagram
Yea- it’s too early to post what’s coming for Christmas this year but it’s nice to have something to look forward to😬 Froot Loop flavored candy canes will be here will be out for Christmas 2020. So excited for this! Wouldn’t it be great if other cereal inspired candy canes were made? I’d totally be all over Frosted Flakes or Corn Pop canes. What cereal flavored canes would you like to try? It’s going to be nice to say goodbye to 2020👋🏻 #kelloggs #kelloggsfrootloops #frootloops #frootloopscandycanes #candycanes #galerie #galeriecandycanes #christmascandy #yeaitstooearly #hope #christmas #junkfood #cereal