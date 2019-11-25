Frozen 2 Heats Up Box Office With $127M Opening Weekend

Frozen 2 was definitely the hottest thing at the box office this weekend. It opened making $127 million domestically and $350 million worldwide. It set a record for an animated movie release outside of the Summer season. Frozen 1 opened over Thanksgiving weekend earning $93 million in 5 days; $67 million for the 3 day weekend. Reviews on Frozen 2 have been good but not as good as Frozen 1. Ford v Ferrari came in 2nd with Mister Rogers, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opening in 3rd place. How do you think Frozen 2 compared to Frozen 1?