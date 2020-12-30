Frozen Food Facts You May Never Have Known

Food website EatThis.com has compiled a list of facts about frozen foods that may surprise you.

For instance, did you know that Marie Callendar was a real person? She was 17 when she decided to go into business and sell pies!

Eggos were originally called “Froffles,” combining the words “frozen” and “waffles.”

Tyson Foods not only sells their own frozen chicken products, but also supplies chicken for KFC, McDonald’s, and Burger King!

Check out the whole list of facts over at EatThis.com!

What is your favorite frozen food?