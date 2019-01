It is so cold in North Carolina that a group of alligators has actually frozen in the swamp. The manager of the swamp park says it’s common for the gators in the area to allow themselves to freeze in the water. They often manage to poke their heads out “at just the right moment” to keep the air flowing. The process is called brumation and is actually a type of hibernating process. The alligators eventually thaw out with no health issues whatsoever. Amazing!