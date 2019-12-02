‘Frozen II’ Has Record-Breaking Thanksgiving

Frozen 2 had the highest-grossing Thanksgiving in history.

It beat out the 2013 Hunger Games: Catching Fire to become the highest-grossing film over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

This brings the grand global total to $738 million in just two weeks.

The rest of the top 5 was #2 Knives Out, #3 Ford v Ferrari, #4 Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and #5 Queen & Slim.

What movie did you see this weekend?