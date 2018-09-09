Sheriff’s officials in one Florida county are appealing to the public to help them find a missing FSU student from South Florida.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Justin Dean Shields has not been in contact with family or friends since Wednesday. His white 2016 Ford Fusion was found on Friday, with his cellphone and wallet inside.

Officials say that someone who fits Shields’ description of 6-feet tall and 180 pounds was reportedly last seen walking on a Tallahassee-area street on Friday morning. They began searching a rural area there with K9 units, dive teams, and aviation teams on Saturday.

UPDATE: The search continues for 19 year old, FSU student, Justin Dean Shields. Right now search dogs and LCSO investigators are continuing their efforts that began yesterday. Anyone with information, please call (850) 606-5800. pic.twitter.com/PngehwFKCn — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) September 8, 2018

Shields is a graduate of Coral Reef Senior High School in Miami-Dade County

Anyone with information should call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-5800.

The post FSU Student from South Florida Still Missing appeared first on 850 WFTL.