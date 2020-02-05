Full-Sized Bill & Ted Replica Phonebooth Could Be Yours

While it won’t likely send you back and forth through time, you could be the most excellent dude around thanks to a new full-sized Bill & Ted replica phonebooth. Of course, you’ll need to have very deep pockets and lots of space in your home to set this up. Made by Cubicall, the working booth, which can be hooked up to VOIP and landline service, clocks in at 8 feet tall and weighs 600lbs, taking an $8,495 bite out of your bank account. Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third installment in the franchise, hits theaters on August 21st. Which movie prop would you love to own?