“Fuller House” Has Been Renewed

Despite rumors of the show ending, Netflix has renewed Fuller House for a fifth and final season.

A teaser for the final season of the show has surfaced online and shows clips from the series throughout the seasons.

Stars have been promising that this will be the best season ever and lots of questions are going to be answered.

No official date for the premiere of the final season has been announced, but it’s said the final season will premiere sometime in the fall.

Are you sad to know Fuller House is coming to an end? What storyline questions do you want most answered?