McDonald’s fans are rejoicing that the McRib has once again returned for a limited time. In honor of the greatest fast food sandwich ever, Mental Floss published some fun facts about the McRib:

The McRib was devised by McDonald’s “executive chef” after eating a pork sandwich during a trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

It debuted in 1981, but only lasted until 1985 the first time around.

A McRib sandwich includes over 70 different ingredients, and it takes 45 minutes to process the meat into a McRib patty.

Are you a McRib fan? Or are you confused by all the hype?