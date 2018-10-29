Fun Facts About The McRib

McDonald’s fans are rejoicing that the McRib has once again returned for a limited time. In honor of the greatest fast food sandwich ever, Mental Floss published some fun facts about the McRib:
The McRib was devised by McDonald’s “executive chef” after eating a pork sandwich during a trip to Charleston, South Carolina.
It debuted in 1981, but only lasted until 1985 the first time around.
A McRib sandwich includes over 70 different ingredients, and it takes 45 minutes to process the meat into a McRib patty.
Are you a McRib fan? Or are you confused by all the hype?

