Funeral held for slain CA police officer

The funeral for Cpl. Ronil Singh, the police officer who was killed by an illegal in the line of duty was held Saturday in California.

Singh, who emigrated from his native Fiji to pursue a career in law enforcement, joined the 12-member Newman police force seven years ago.

The town’s police chief, Randy Richardson, said Singh worked his way up to become a police officer.

At the funeral the tearful chief told mourners that Singh had immense pride in America and the opportunities given to him.

