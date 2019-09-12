Funfetti Pancake Mix Is Now A Thing

If you’ve ever felt guilty for eating a slice of cake to start your day, Pillsbury has now made it possible for you to no longer hang your head in shame. Just pick up a box of Funfetti mix specially marketed as a pancake and waffle batter for your candy bit infused breakfast. And for once you won’t have to race to the store, as Best Tech notes it’s not a limited edition. The concept isn’t new, says Scary Mommy, who tore through Instagram uncovering photos of people previously turning out their own colorful pancakes. What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve eaten for breakfast? Are dishes like this meant to be enjoyed or just for the eyes?