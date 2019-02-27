“Funkalicious” and “Crunchatacious”! Check Out Guy Fieri’s New Restaurant In Orlando!

Get ready for a trip to Flavortown! I’m a huge Guy Fieri fan! I love Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives, I love Guys Grocery Games, I love watching the guy cook!

Lucky for us, Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri launched his “Chicken Guy!” chain last year in Orlando and has plans to expand to Miami and spots across the country later on this year.

Chicken Guy! serves chicken tenders (grilled and fried) with 22 different sauces to choose from. My son Hunter and I went last time I visited him at school. “Chicken Guy!” is at Disney Springs. The sauces are delicious!!!

Guests can also snack on Chicken Guy’s Fries, and “Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese.”

Who is your favorite celebrity chef? What is the best thing you have ever eaten? My fav Food Network star is Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman!

ps….that’s not a weird ponytail hanging off my head….that is the head/neck of a chicken that Guy is holding.