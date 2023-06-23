Furby Is Back!

Remember Furby?! Believe it or not, it’s been 25 years since FURBY-MANIA . . . and Hasbro is bringing it back for its 25th anniversary.

The new version comes with “five voice-activated modes” . . . and more than 600 responses. It can also interact with other Furbys, so you can buy multiple.

Furby also “responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, and shaking.”

The little critter is available online now on Amazon for $70 . . . and it’ll hit the shelves at most major retailers next month.

Furby was first launched in 1998 . . . and over 40 million of them were sold globally in the first three years.