The 2018 statewide alligator harvest is underway as of Wednesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has issued more than 7500 permits in the effort to help manage the alligator population.

Those who received a Florida alligator hunt permit(s) with the @MyFWC Statewide Alligator Harvest Program can begin using the permit(s) TODAY. #SLCTaxCollector pic.twitter.com/YjLCGUCzQj — SLC Tax Collector (@SLCTaxCollector) August 15, 2018

The FWC says conservation efforts have helped alligators rebound from a spot on the endangered species list to an estimated statewide population of one-point-three million.

Since 1988, Florida’s statewide alligator harvest has been nationally and internationally recognized as a model program for the sustainable use of a natural resource.

Floridians and non-residents who are at least 18 years old can take up to 2 alligators per permit.

Applicants who are awarded a permit must pay for two CITES tags and an Alligator Trapping License, or provide proof of possession of an Alligator Trapping License valid through the end of the alligator harvest season. A Florida hunting license is not required to participate in the statewide alligator hunt.

FWC

The alligator harvest program has been going on for more than 30 years, with the goal of providing sustainable hunting opportunities throughout Florida.

The post FWC: Florida Gator Harvest Starts Today appeared first on 850 WFTL.