FWC Places Ban on What Types of Fish can be Taken from the Blue Heron Bridge

Officials have placed a ban on what kinds of fish you can now take from the Blue Heron Bridge and Phil Foster Park. The ban, approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will prohibit the harvest/possession of tropical aquarium species from the Blue Heron Bridge dive site starting April 1st. According to the commission’s website, the ban is an effort to maintain high-quality snorkeling and diving opportunities at the Blue Heron Bridge/Phil Foster County Park in Palm Beach County. While you will not be able to remove tropical fish from the Blue Heron Bridge, hook and line fishing will still be allowed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

6-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies of Sudden Heart-Attack Travelers Plagued by Flight Delays Due to System Failures Florida Senator Rick Scott Says “Medicare For All” Would Ruin Entire System Former VP Joe Biden Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct With Women Falling Meteor Brightens Up Florida Skies Miramar Mayor Kicks Off Presidential Campaign with “American Dream” Rally
Comments