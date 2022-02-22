FYI, Hot Chocolate and Hot Cocoa Are Two Entirely Different Drinks

It’s safe to say most of us were today years old on this one.

Hot Chocolate and Hot Cocoa are two entirely different drinks.

Hot Chocolate is small pieces or shavings of chocolate that you mix with hot water, milk or cream.

Think drinking a melted chocolate bar.

Hot Cocoa is made with cocoa powder. This is what people are drinking most of the time.

Most of the hot cocoa mixes you see in stores are Dutch processed and contain added sugar and milk powder.

Did you know there was a difference?