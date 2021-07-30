Gaga Could Be Looking At Another Academy Award Nomination

Ridley Scott’s upcoming ‘House of Gucci’ has garnered a lot of buzz since the announcement of the project. The film will be a true crime story about the murder of the head of the infamous fashion house, Maurizio Gucci. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and more are set to star in the film. The movie is based on the book called “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed”. Character Posters of the actors playing members of the Gucci family were revealed and some of the actors look unrecognizable in the posters. “House of Gucci” will be released on November 24th.