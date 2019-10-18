Gaga Falls Off Stage

Lady Gaga startled her fans in Las Vegas last night by taking a tumble off the stage during her performance. The “Pokerface” singer was seen in videos in the arms of a fan she had invited onstage. Suddenly, the fan and Gaga slip off the edge of the stage, with Gaga landing on her back and the fan on top of her. Fans seated nearby rushed to help them. According to social media posts, the star was soon back at her piano, performing another song – and seemingly not seriously hurt. She’s one tough cookie!