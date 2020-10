Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman, has been cast as Cleopatra in an upcoming movie. According to reports, the film was her idea. Patty Jenkins, who directed both Wonder Woman films is also on board with Cleopatra. In a tweet Gal wrote, Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this. What do you think of the casting of Gal Gadot as Cleopatra?