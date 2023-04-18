‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series in Development at Paramount+

Fans of the 1999 cult classic film ‘Galaxy Quest’ will be excited to hear that a new series based on the movie is in the works at Paramount+.

The original film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman, who played characters in a fictional TV show and ended up in an interstellar conflict by aliens who think the series is a true documentary.

Currently, the series is just in the development stage with no word on details about what the series would consist of and casting.

What movie would you like to see made into a T.V. series?