"Game-changer" Kelly Clarkson stages 'American Idol' reunion on her talk show

Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversalGang’s all here! On The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, Kelly staged an American Idol reunion with original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, and season one runner-up Justin Guarini.

They reminisced about the show and agreed they had no idea what they were getting themselves into in the beginning. Kelly didn’t even know American Idol was a TV show until she was standing in front of the judges.

Simon, who initially thought the show would be a flop, credited Kelly for Idol’s ultimate success.

“The whole premise of this show was: We had to find a star who was going to sell records — and we found some great people that whole year — but when you delivered that moment on that first live show and when you sang that winning song at the end...it was a game-changer,” Simon said.

The song Kelly performed on that first live show, by the way, was the Motown classic "You're All I Need to Get By." And the winning song was, of course, her number one hit, "A Moment Like This."

Simon also added that he’d love to reunite with his Idol pals on a more permanent basis.

“If I had one wish, it would be to make a show with us again,” he told Paula and Randy.

Simon's currently a judge on America’s Got Talent, Paula has a Las Vegas residency and Randy hosted America’s Best Dance Crew and has appeared on The X Factor as an advisor.

Justin, meanwhile, has starred in Diet Dr. Pepper commercials, been on Broadway and has a new book called Audition Secrets.

