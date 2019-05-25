“Game Of Jones” Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers Watch “GoT” Finale

Seth Meyers continued his feature Game of Jones on his late night show Thursday.

It’s when he and SNL’s Leslie Jones get together and watch an episode of Game of Thrones. Of course, this week was the final episode of the series.

The back and forth between Jones and Meyers gave them a chance to riff on everything right and wrong about the finale.

In the end, Jones said, “People were disappointed about the ending. I think they need to take a big glass of grow-the-f-up because Game of Thrones is not real.”

Are you still trying to come to grips with the show being over and how it ended?