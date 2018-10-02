Game Of Thrones Bringing Back Special Character in Final Season

Winter is almost here and the Game of Thrones updates have been slowly rolling out.

Spoiler Alert! One of John Snow’s most trusted friends will be back in the final showdown for the throne.

Jon’s Direwolf, ‘Ghost,’ is said to have a major role in the upcoming final season of GOT.

The furry canine will show up and do some “pretty cool things” according to the visual FX supervisor for the show.

Who do you think will win the Game of Thrones?