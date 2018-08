Game of Thrones fans may have to wait for the winter war but they don’t have to wait for a taste of Jon Snow. The show is releasing a dark, sexy beer honoring Jon Snow. The “King in the North” beer is a jet black barrel-aged stout that’s “brewed to sustain a leader through a long, dark night.” The beer will be available at Ommegang brewery in NY and at retail spots on Black Friday (11/23). Who do you think will win the GOT?