Game of Thrones Fans Petition for Season 8 Redo

If you want a more clear sign that fans are fed up with the final season of Game of Thrones, how about the news that a petition has been started to have HBO do the entire season over again. The petition to re-do the final season of the hit HBO show has already received 15,000 signatures and the number is rising faster than a dragon can get airborne. “You cannot satisfy one billion people,” says Pilou Asbaek who plays Euron Greyjoy. “The diversity of the fans and the passion they bring to the table is admirable, and you want to have it all.” Are you happy or unhappy with the final season of “Game of Thrones?” Would you be willing to sign the petition for a re-do of the final season? What is it that you don’t like about the final season?