GEORGE R.R. MARTIN has found something new to keep him from finishing those “Game of Thrones” books. He’s working on a BROADWAY version of the series. It’s expected to launch in 2023.

Unlike some of the prequels that are in the works, this one takes place only 16 years before the events of the books and the TV series . . . during The Great Tourney at Harrenhal.

That means the return of several characters you’re actually familiar with . . . including some dead ones!

