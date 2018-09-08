‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel to Start Filming in February

Fans of the popular Game of Thrones can now start ramping up their anticipation for the prequel that is to come. The show will reportedly start filming in Ireland in February.

According to Geeks Worldwide, the Westeros-set, officially unnamed prequel series pilot in the same Belfast studios where the rest of Game of Thrones episodes have been filmed.

HBO isn’t confirming the story but programming president Casey Bloys did say that early 2019 was the target for getting the filming underway for the prequel.

Is there any imaginable way that this prequel can live up to the hype that will come along with it?