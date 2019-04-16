The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ was apparently must-see television for fans of the show.
The season 8 premiere brought in over 17 million viewers for the fantasy series.
Fans of the show had to wait almost two years as writers prepared for the final season.
There will only be 6 episodes this season.
Do you watch ‘Game of Thrones’?
‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere Draws Record 17.4 Million Viewers
The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ was apparently must-see television for fans of the show.