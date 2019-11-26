Game of Thrones Tweets “Winter Is Coming”

The Game of Thrones Twitter account sent out a tweet that sent the social media world into a frenzy.

The tweet, which simply said, “Winter Is Coming,” had fans around the world trying to figure out what the tweet could mean.

You see, during the series, the mantra was used by House Stark and have much thinking that a new chapter to tie up loose ends of the series could be coming as well.

Others think that the cryptic tweet means that the video release of the series is near or that a new book called Winds of Winter could be on the way.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019