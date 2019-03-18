“Game of Thrones” Wines Are Here

If you’re preparing your watch parties for the final season of “Game of Thrones” you can add “Game of Thrones” wines to the drink list.
The wines were created by a self-proclaimed fan and award-winning winemaker Bob Cabral and will come in three versions.
The versions are a red-wine blend, a Chardonnay, and a Pinot Noir that represent their kingdoms.
The bottles are $20 a piece and can be found in select stores.
Have you started planning your Game of Thrones watch parties? Will you add the “Game of Thrones” wines to your party supply list?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Analyst Says iPhone Demand Is Falling Ya’ll….Mama June Has Been Arrest For CRACK! And I don’t mean her pants were too low. Why? I Don’t Care! It Just So Right! Motley Crue Covers Madonna! “Dirty Dancing” Is Greatest Film Dance Scene Buger King Offering a Cup of Coffee a Day for $5 a Month Budweiser-Branded Meats Are Coming to Stores
Comments