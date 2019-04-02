Games of Thrones Takes Over Bellagio Fountains

The world-famous Bellagio water fountains in Las Vegas is celebrating the last episodes of Game of Thrones.
The brand new show debuted on Sunday night.
Scenes from GoT appear on the fountains and the jets are set to the theme of the show.
The display will happen twice nightly until April 13th.
Have you binged on GoT to get you ready for the final season?

