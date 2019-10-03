Garlic & Onions Lower Breast Cancer Rates!

Could onions and garlic be the answers to reducing your chance of breast cancer?

They sure can by 67%, according to a recent study by the University of Puerto Rico and the University of Buffalo.

The study focused on Puerto Rico, since it has the lower breast cancer rates compared to the United States.

Puerto Rican women consume a lot of onions and garlic in their meals, which include the popular condiment called sofrito, found in dishes such as stews and made from beans, and rice.

Due to their antioxidant and enzyme-producing properties, onions and garlic both pack a punch that can knock out carcinogens.

