Garth Brooks Announces ‘Dive Bar Tour,’ Where He’ll Actually Perform At Local Dive Bars

Garth Brooks is known for selling out stadiums across the country but his next tour will feature much smaller venues, specifically dive bars.

The “Dive Bar Tour” will start in Chicago on July 15th, Brooks announced via Instagram. The “Dive Bar” singer will perform at seven dive bars in seven different cities in the United States.

There is a catch, you can only win tickets from a local radio station in the city where the tour will take place. For more information, you can check out Brooks’ Facebook page.

Are you a stadium or a dive bar concertgoer?