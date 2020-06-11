Garth Brooks! Coming To A Drive-In Theater Near You!

Garth Brooks wants to bring live music back and let fans remain socially distant at the same time.

Brooks will perform a live concert that will be available for 300 drive-in theaters in North America to screen.

In a statement, Brooks said, “I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it.”

The event will happen on Saturday, June 27th. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th on Ticketmaster. You’ll be able to see if there is a drive-in nearby to watch the show.

Do you think drive-in theaters should make a comeback overall? I do!

Keep checking here to see if your Drive-in theater adds the show!