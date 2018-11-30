Garth Is On Sunday If you weren’t one of the 84,000 or so Garth Brooks fans who were at the Notre Dame football stadium for his Oct. 20 concert, you can still say you have Friends in Low Places. CBS is airing the taped show Sunday night at 8 p.m. #FriendsInLowPlaces#GarthBrooks#jenandbill SHARE RELATED CONTENT Want To Be Scared By A Velociraptor? Sandi Is All Lit Up Would You Eat at a Restaurant That Bans Cell Phones? How To Make Mistletoe Margaritas The USDA Says to Throw Away Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Elton John Cancels Concert 30 Minutes After It Was Supposed To Start