Garth Makes Dreams Come True

Garth Brooks made a woman’s dream come true. During Garth’s Massachusetts concert, Jessica Cloukey held a sign that caught Brooks’ eye. ‘Bangor Maine 1992. I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years. Do you want it back?’” “I saw him back in ‘92. I was 8 years old. He was just starting out. I happened to be on my uncle’s shoulders when he was singing a song and he handed his guitar pick down to me,” Cloukey said. Instead of accepting the pick back, Brooks gave her another one…BUT he than handed her his guitar. “If you gave me the opportunity to meet anybody in the world, that’s who I would pick. It brings tears to my eyes just knowing that my dream happened,”