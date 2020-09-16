Gartha & Trisha Cover “Shallow” From “A Star Is Born”!

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are releasing their cover of the hit song “Shallow.”

The song was first made popular by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the movie, A Star Is Born.

“In the movie, their relationship is not long, but what I sing is,” Garth said about his duet with Yearwood.

They first performed the song during their Facebook Live concert, and fans loved it so much they decided to release it to the masses.

What do you think of Garth and Trisha’s cover? I know the Garth/Trisha official version will sound amazing when it’s all done, but I still have to say that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s version is my favorite!