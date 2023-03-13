Gary Glitter back in jail one month after release

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Gary Glitter’s freedom didn’t last long. Sky News reports that just a month after being released from jail, Glitter is back behind bars after breaching his bail agreement.

Glitter was serving a 16-year sentence for various sexual offenses against minors when he was released in February after serving only half of his term. His fixed-term sentence meant he’d automatically be freed halfway through.

According to a Ministry of Justice spokesperson, a condition of his release was that he would be “closely monitored” by the police and Probation Service.

“Protecting the public is our number one priority,” said the spokesperson. “That’s why we set tough license conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

So far there’s no word on what Glitter did to warrant his return to jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.