Gary Wright’s family shares “joyful remembrance” of the “Dream Weaver” singer

kpa/United Archives via Getty Images

“Dream Weaver” singer Gary Wright passed away September 4 at the age of 80, and now, his family is sharing what they call “a joyful remembrance” of the artist.

The family describes Wright as “a spiritual hero and musical innovator,” with his wife, Lehua Wright, sharing, “Gary’s smile and profound ability to always find the humor in life, ensured that laughter followed him everywhere” and adding, “Thinking of Gary is infinite joy.”

His son Dorian said his father did not fear death, noting the singer would say, “when you feel pain, realize that it’s the ego getting in the way and that his soul is on it’s journey to the astral plane.” His son Justin added, “When I think of my father, I think of the spirituality in his life. He always found beauty in nature and never took anything too seriously.”

The family also shared a message with fans, thanking “those who loved him for taking the time to look at his contributions in life through a unique lens.”

“You focused on what was meaningful and not what was sensationalized, and for that our family is grateful,” they wrote. “Our hope is that his gift of music will continue to touch the hearts of all those who listen to it and will continue to do so for a very long time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.