Geezer Butler unveils cover of memoir, ‘Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath—And Beyond’

Harper Collins

Geezer Butler has debuted the cover of his much-anticipated memoir, Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath—And Beyond, which is being released June 6.

“After spending my entire life creating memories, to eventually set aside how reserved I am, I have put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard),” the Black Sabbath bassist shared on Instagram next to the cover image.

He also joked about the release date being 6/6/23, noting, “Yes I know that 2×3=6. Although unintentional, having that as a release date suits me fine.”

When the book was first announced, the publisher described it as “a rollicking, effusive, and candid memoir by the heavy metal musician and founding member of Black Sabbath,” sharing that it details “how one of rock’s most influential bands formed and prevailed. Like Geezer’s bass lines, it is both original, dramatic, and forever surprising.”

Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath—And Beyond is available for preorder now.

