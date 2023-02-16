Geezer Butler’s memoir, ‘Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath—And Beyond,’ coming June 6

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Geezer Butler is ready to tell his life story. The Black Sabbath bassist will release his memoir, Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath—And Beyond, on June 6.

The book is described as “a rollicking, effusive, and candid memoir by the heavy metal musician and founding member of Black Sabbath,” sharing that it details “how one of rock’s most influential bands formed and prevailed.“

The book has Butler sharing stories of the beginnings of Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England, through their stardom, along with stories of his childhood growing up in a family of seven. According to the publisher, it “reveals the softer side of the heavy metal legend and the formation of one of rock’s most exciting bands, while holding nothing back.”

The publisher adds, “Like Geezer’s bass lines, it is both original, dramatic, and forever surprising.”

Butler first announced he was working on his memoir back in April 2021 during an interview with Cleveland.com, sharing he was doing it “for my grandkids to read.” Last April he announced on Twitter that he had turned in his first draft and mentioned Into the Void as a possible title, along with other options.

