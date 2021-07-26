Gen Xers Hit Hardest By Unemployment Crisis

The pandemic has led to a global unemployment crisis – and analysts say Gen Xers are feeling it the hardest.

Switching careers is particularly difficult for people between the ages of 45 and 60, analysts say.

Some of the reasons include a reluctance to learn new technologies, biased hiring managers, difficulty working with younger generations.

One CEO told CNBC “it’s very clear that once you reach a certain age, it just becomes much harder to access a job opportunity”.

(CNBC)