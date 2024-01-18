Gene Simmons books first post-KISS performance

ABC/Michael Desmond

KISS may have stopped touring, but it looks like Gene Simmons can’t give up life onstage.

The rocker’s solo act, the Gene Simmons Band, is booked to headline Summer Breeze Brazil, a São Paulo festival taking place April 26-28. The festival features a lineup of hard rockers that includes Anthrax, Sebastian Back and Killswitch Engage.

The show will be Simmons’ first live performance since KISS wrapped their touring career with a two-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden, December 1 and 2. While the band has given up the road, they haven’t called it quits for good: They announced that a KISS avatar show will premiere in 2027.

